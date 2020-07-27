Amarillo ISD school board decides on first day, back to school protocol

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will begin the 2020-2021 school year on September 1.
The Amarillo ISD school board met today to discuss how the students, faculty and staff would return to school.
Superintendent Doug Loomis suggested August 27 as the new start date, however, the board pushed the date back further to allow teachers more time to prepare.
This comes after a push from the Amarillo Education Association, which is composed of various teachers from the district.
During last week’s board meeting, the association held a drive-in rally calling for September 8 to be the start date.
Students third grade and below are encouraged but not required to wear masks, and students fourth grade and above are required to wear masks.
Some masks will be provided, but there will not be enough for everyone.
The district will also buy desk dividers to increase social distance and lower class sizes. The district is also looking into the possibility of on-site testing for the coronavirus.
The testing ides is being explored, however, it has not been approved at this time.
The TEA is not requiring temperature checks everyday, but Loomis did emphasize their top priority is the health and safety of students and staff.
In the case that there is an outbreak of the virus, the board suggested a possible solution would be to move those lost days of instruction to holidays, weekends or add to the end of the schol year.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.