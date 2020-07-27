Amarillo City Transit reveals new buses, free fares until October 2021

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 27, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 11:40 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.

The 35-food low floor buses have two doors, no steps and space for two wheelchairs.

The buses can carry two bicycles, have an ice cold air system and 280 horsepower, according to the City of Amarillo.

The total cost of the six buses is $3 million. The City of Amarillo pays 20 percent of that cost, with the federal government paying the rest.

There will be free fares until October 2021.

