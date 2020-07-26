Rain Chances Increasing

It has been a warm day with temperatures in the 90s. There have also been a few storms out there but it’s been very hit or miss. Tonight looks partly cloudy & mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Expect increasing clouds through the day with thunderstorms by evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of our area. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rain & flash flooding due to the combination of a late season cold front & remnant tropical moisture. Some spots may out though, we are dealing with thunderstorms after all.