Bystander assists Amarillo police with suspect who vandalized vehicle after demanding money from driver

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man was taken into custody after vandalizing a vehicle after demanding money from the driver, then attempting to flee the scene and evade arrest.
Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart Super Center off of I-40 and S. Grand, Guillermo Torres reportedly approached a person in the parking lot demanding money.
When the victim refused, Torres punched out the window of the car. The victim then chased Torres.
When police arrived they attempted to arrest the suspect who refused and jumped into the bed of a moving pick up, then onto the roof of the pick up and took off running.
According to police a bystander then tackled the suspect as other officers arrived to assist.
Refusing arrest, Torres was struck multiple times in order to be handcuffed and later treated for minor injuries.
Torres was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on three charges: Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest with Previous Conviction.
APD says body camera footage and public video submitted will be reviewed in this and in all use of force incidents.
