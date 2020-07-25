Wayland coach helps pull motorist from burning SUV

Provided by Wayland Baptist University
Wayland Baptist assistant men’s basketball coach Landon Hughey last weekend helped save a stranger’s life. Incredibly, it wasn’t the first time.
Hughey, who has served as Pioneers' assistant coach since 2015, was returning to Plainview Sunday evening from Lubbock where he and his family – wife Jennifer and young daughters Remie and Ruthie – had been to tend to Ruthie after she fell and cut her lip.
As it was getting dark, the family drove up on a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 27 just south of Plainview. But it wasn't just another motorist experiencing car trouble. Instead, the man inside the SUV was experiencing some health issues, and the grass surrounding his vehicle – and the vehicle itself -- were on fire.
"There were a couple of other guys already there. They thought he might have had a seizure because he was semi-conscious and his arms were locked around the steering wheel," Hughey said.
Hughey and the other men wound up pulling the man out of his burning vehicle through the passenger door because at the time the fire was on the driver's side.
"One of the guys was driving behind him and said he saw the car flip" before coming to rest on its tires on the shoulder of the road, Hughey said.
"The man was conscious but not coherent," the coach said. "We carried him to the far side of the service road. I kept thinking the car would explode."
Several minutes later, law enforcement personnel, an ambulance and firefighters arrived on the scene.
Hughey said he doesn't think the man would have been able to get out of his burning vehicle by himself.
"If bystanders weren't there, he probably doesn't survive," he said.
It wasn't the first time Hughey helped save a motorist's life.
Six years ago while living in Kansas, he was the first one on the scene after a car went off an overpass. In that accident, Hughey helped rescue two adults, a child and a dog.