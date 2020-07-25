Summer Heat & Isolated Storms

It’s been a warm day out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. Like most days in the Summer, a few hit or miss storms have popped up. As always they will be hit or miss meaning a majority of us will be dry. Tonight looks partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm around otherwise mild with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday looks about the same with highs in the lower 90s. A few storms will be possible by late day otherwise it will be dry.