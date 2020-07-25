Former Amarillo Sandies in the TCL play the newlywed game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the Amarillo Sod Dogs and Amarillo Sod Squad have been playing each other all week, two former Sandies find themselves competing on different teams.
Rhett Maynard and Max Marusak played baseball together at Amarillo High School before moving on to play at the next level.
Max Marusak won the newlywed game by a score of 5-3, proving how well he knows his high school friend.
Max Marusak plays baseball at Texas Tech and Rhett Maynard plays baseball at TCU.
They hoped they would be on the same team this summer as a part of the Texas Collegiate League, but say competing against each other has been exciting as well.
Both players say they have enjoyed playing in Amarillo and being able to stay with their families while they play summer baseball.
