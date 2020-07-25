Countdown To Kickoff: White Deer Bucks look to use experience as basis for 2020 success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A picture can paint a thousand words. For White Deer Football, the sight of Jerry’s World in Dallas is just another way of setting their goal for the coming season.
“Probably just like every school. Win a state championship,” White Deer senior quarterback Graysen Freeman said. “But first we wanna win a district championship before we do anything. It’s always great to win a district title, and then win state and it makes you look just that much better.”
The White Deer Bucks went 10-3 last year and made it to the state quarterfinals of the UIL playoffs. This season, they’re set up to have an even better year because of a couple of key factors that will make this season unique.
“Size, we have out-sized and outweighed and been more muscular than every team we’ve been in the last four years honestly,” Freeman said. “We’ve just been putting in the work. Hopefully it pays off.”
Being bigger isn’t the only thing that is going to make this season different though. For the last couple of years, McLean Football has been a powerhouse because of their former star running back, Ben Crockett. Now that he has graduated, White Deer can rest easy.
“Well to be honest, it’s been a blessing in a way. It’s made our kids better, trying to play against a kid like that, made me and my staff better in terms of coaching in trying to figure out a way to beat that kid,” White Deer Head Coach Justin Rucker said. “We were never successful, but I’ll tell ya what, it’s nice that we get to move into this year and not have to worry about a once in a decade kid like that.”
With a starting six on offense and defense that is comprised of four seniors and two juniors, White Deer has experience they can draw from for one final legendary year with this group of kids.
“The thing that benefits us the most is experience,” Rucker said. “You know our four seniors, five seniors, six, they’ve got two years of varsity and have done great things in the past, so they’ve got lots of experience and lots of hunger.”
At the end of the day though, what really makes this team successful like any great team is chemistry.
“The amount of I’d say depth, that we don’t have, but it’s gonna be special because we’re gonna have to keep six players on the field to bond better,” White Deer senior tailback Hunter Warminski said. “We might have eight that will be able to play, two for subs, but I feel like it will be a good year.”
