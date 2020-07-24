USDA taking applications for food assistance program to aid farmers, ranchers during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA is now taking applications for their Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help agriculture producers that have been impacting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to the pandemic.
In Texas, the USDA has already accepted 27,500 applications and dispersed more than $331.7 million.
The USDA is accepting applications for the program through August 28.
To be eligible for payments, a person or business must either have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, or earn at least 75 percent of their gross income from farming, ranching or forestry.
For business to be eligible, they must also comply with the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation regulations, provide land, capital and a substantial amount of active personal labor to the farming operation if foreign and not have a controlled substance violation.
To learn more about eligibility and apply for the program, you can visit their site here, or call (877) 508-8364.
