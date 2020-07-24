Sod Dogs avoid sweep ahead of visiting series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After playing as the home team at Hodgetown the past three days, the Sod Dogs will be the visiting team this weekend against the Amarillo Sod Squad.
The Sod Dogs are just one game behind the number one Amarillo Sod Squad. The Sod Dogs proved their ability to bring in runs last night, winning the final game of the series 20-11.
Johnny Pappas hit a grand slam in last night’s game to extend their lead and provide more security.
This back-to-back series is the first time these teams have shared Hodgetown since practices for the Texas Collegiate League came to an end.
As it stands, there is a chance that when this series comes to an end they would still get one more opportunity to face each other. The top two teams from each division will play a three-game series to determine which team will go to the championship game. If the season came to an end today the Sod Squad would play a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers who are behind by just half a game, while the Sod Dogs are one game back.
