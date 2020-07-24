Sod Dogs avoid sweep ahead of visiting series

As it stands, there is a chance that when this series comes to an end they would still get one more opportunity to face each other. The top two teams from each division will play a three-game series to determine which team will go to the championship game. If the season came to an end today the Sod Squad would play a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers who are behind by just half a game, while the Sod Dogs are one game back.