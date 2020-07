We can expect chances of small pop-up storms much like what we saw yesterday, if not toned down a little. We’ll see about a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but besides that, we’ll have great temperatures with a daytime high in the upper-80s and low 90s. Winds will continue out of the south. We’re also keeping an eye on our shifting high pressure system, and tropical storm Hanna down in the Gulf of Mexico, as where they move dictate our rain chances for next week.