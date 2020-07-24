25 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new recoveries confirmed in Dallam, Hartley Counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed 25 new positive COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley Counties this afternoon.
As of July 24, 177 Dallam County residents and 87 Hartley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 51 active cases in Dallam County and 24 active cases in Hartley County.
In a statement from the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Janae Wright, she says:
“Our community is currently under the worst COVID-19 peak we have experienced to date. I have seen firsthand how this virus is quick to change courses and become deadly in its host within hours. Surrounding area hospitals are at max capacity for COVID-19 inpatient beds. Coon Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital that can safely care for four COVID-19 inpatients at one time. It is so important that you take care of yourself so we can care for others. We have already experienced being at full capacity and not able to take in any more positive cases, therefore patients are having to be sent far away from their family for care. This is not a position anyone wants to be in. We can only help you if you help us by wearing your mask and social distancing. Eating together seems to be the source of high infection rate. Please think before you unmask to share a meal with friends and family. There is no rhyme or reason to who the virus will effect to the point of hospitalization, and if it’s you we want to be able to care for you.”
There are 7,606 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 177
- Deaf Smith County: 551
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 143
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,353
- Randall County: 1,442
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 32
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,155 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 125
- Deaf Smith County: 388
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 59
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 2,968
- Randall County: 989
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 23
There have also been 122 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 17
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 481 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 335
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 101
- Union County: 17
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
