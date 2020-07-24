25 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new recoveries confirmed in Dallam, Hartley Counties

“Our community is currently under the worst COVID-19 peak we have experienced to date. I have seen firsthand how this virus is quick to change courses and become deadly in its host within hours. Surrounding area hospitals are at max capacity for COVID-19 inpatient beds. Coon Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital that can safely care for four COVID-19 inpatients at one time. It is so important that you take care of yourself so we can care for others. We have already experienced being at full capacity and not able to take in any more positive cases, therefore patients are having to be sent far away from their family for care. This is not a position anyone wants to be in. We can only help you if you help us by wearing your mask and social distancing. Eating together seems to be the source of high infection rate. Please think before you unmask to share a meal with friends and family. There is no rhyme or reason to who the virus will effect to the point of hospitalization, and if it’s you we want to be able to care for you.”