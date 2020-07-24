8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County

July 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:32 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed eight new positive COVID-19 cases for Gray County this evening.

As of July 24, 151 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been four deaths due to COVID-19 in Gray County and a total of 131 recoveries.

According to the city, there are currently 16 active cases in Gray County.

There are 7,614 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 177
  • Deaf Smith County: 551
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 151
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 87
  • Hemphill County: 23
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,353
  • Randall County: 1,442
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 32

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,155 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 125
  • Deaf Smith County: 388
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 59
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 2,968
  • Randall County: 989
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 23

There have also been 122 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 17
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 498 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 345
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 104
  • Union County: 21

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

