LSC delays start of fall 2020 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Start Conference Council of Presidents voted to delay the start of practice for all fall sports due to the pandemic.
Fall sports will be delayed until at least August 24, and competition will begin no earlier than the week of September 21.
The council will reconvene before the start of the fall season to review the latest public health information and any new directives from federal, state and local officials before making a final determination regarding fall sports.
