Historic St. Anthony’s hospital to be renovated, creating affordable housing for seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The empty hospital with boarded up windows and broken glass will soon be receiving a make-over, and now, sooner than later after the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs approved housing tax credits for the project.
“A lot of meetings, a lot of thinking, a lot of moving parts and good people,” said Mildred Darton, president of the North Heights Advisory Association.
This is what the North Heights Advisory Association says went into getting to where they are today.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I think that such an iconic, historical building coming back to life actually inspires hope for the community,” said Jay Parker, consultant for the North Heights Advisory Association.
The historic St. Anthony’s Hospital building is now closer to being partially transformed into 124 units for senior living apartments for those ages 55 and up.
“When people see that what has been planned is actually coming to fruition, then we are sure it will inspire hope in the community, and of course, jobs,” said Parker.
This is not something that happened over night. In order to create affordable housing, the North Heights Advisory committee had to apply for housing tax credits, a process that was awarded to another city last year, but finally given to Amarillo this week.
“Now, they can go into their next phase of finalizing their financing. I believe their goal is at end of the year to start demolition, and during these next six months, they’ll be working on finalizing their plans, building permits, getting all that squared away and then hope to start the actual construction in early 2021,” said Andrew Freeman, managing director, planning and development services for the City of Amarillo.
Plans to transform the 119-year-old hospital are said to be a glimmer of hope for the North Heights Community.
“It’s going to revitalize. It’s going to help the beginning of the revitalization of the North Heights Community here in Amarillo,” said Parker.
This senior living facility will be just one of the many buildings and additions happening in the North Heights Community.
Construction is set to begin in spring of 2021 with units available in the summer of 2022.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.