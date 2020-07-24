Employment opportunities on the rise in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new program at Amarillo College offers an opportunity for those who are unemployed during these trying times.
In Amarillo, the pandemic has affected many people. Businesses are being forced to closed, employees are being laid off, and the food bank lines are longer than ever.
Workforce Solutions Panhandle received a COVID-19 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission that has allowed for free training for those who are unemployed.
Workforce Solutions is using this grant to fund a new program that gives training courses from the local community college.
The goal of the program is to bring in people who have lost their job as a result of the pandemic, and train them with new skills that will allow them to obtain a job that is currently in demand.
“We are just trying to train people for the world we live in now, which is constantly changing,” said Angela Workman, business services representative at Workforce Solutions.
According to the labor market data, during the month of May, there were approximately 10,000 people unemployed in Amarillo. In June, that number went down to 7,000, and Workforce Solutions Panhandle has seen a spike in job listings over the past couple of days as compared to previous weeks.
“We have over 500 job postings that represent just over 800 job titles, so we do have work available in the Texas Panhandle. 150 new jobs were added just today, so there are people looking for people out there,” said Workman.
With more jobs available, the new program will arm those unemployed with the right skills needed to fill these jobs.
The dean of Technical Education at Amarillo College says you might start seeing Amarillo College trucks on the roadways, because the distribution industry is one needing more employees with training. Among these, they need employees who have forklift certifications and knowledge of the Microsoft Suite. The Dean also called this program a win win for the lasting effects it will leave on the community.
“To increase the education or skill level of any individual in the community is going to be a life changer, because they can move into, perhaps, better employment,” said Linda Muñoz, dean of Technical Education at Amarillo College.
The training program allows up to $2,000 worth of free training to each unemployed individual in the Texas Panhandle that is searching for work.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.