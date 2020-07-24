Curry County Detention Center inmate tests positive for coronavirus

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - An inmate at the Curry County Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release from Curry County, the detainee was tested on July 18 and received the results on July 24.
The inmate had been brought into the facility by the Clovis Police Department and has been quarantined since being booked in into the facility.
Curry County Manager Lance Pyle said the inmate remains in quarantine.
No other inmates or jail staff have tested positive for the virus.
Sine May, 152 employees and 349 detainees have been tested. All were negative besides this inmate.
49 tests are pending.
