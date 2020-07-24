Amarillo COVID-19 report for July 24 shows 31 new cases, 35 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 1:07 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 779 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 31 new cases and 35 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,353 cases in Potter County and 1,442 in Randall COunty.

3,947 people have recovered and 59 have died.

There are 378 tests pending.

Amarillo Update 7/24
There are 7,556 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 162
  • Deaf Smith County: 526
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 143
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 77
  • Hemphill County: 23
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,353
  • Randall County: 1,442
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 32

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,150 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 122
  • Deaf Smith County: 389
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 56
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 2,968
  • Randall County: 989
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 23

There have also been 121 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 18
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 17
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 481 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 335
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 101
  • Union County: 17

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

