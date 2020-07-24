Amarillo Community Market changing their hours due to hot temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is making an adjustment to their hours of operation in an attempt to avoid the extreme summer heat.
The Community Market went virtual in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered limited hours in June.
They now plan to cut hours again due to the heat.
The Market at the Santa Fe Depot will stay open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Saturday.
You can find local vendors selling produce, baked goods, jams, honey, jewelry, candles, arts and crafts and more.
Admission and parking for the Community Market is free.
