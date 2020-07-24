1 additional death, 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19 and 17 new positive cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
According to officials, a male in his 60s from Curry County has died of COVID-19. He was hospitalized.
There are 10 new cases in Curry County, three new cases in Roosevelt County and four new cases in Union County.
There are 498 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 345
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 104
- Union County: 21
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 7,606 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 177
- Deaf Smith County: 551
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 143
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,353
- Randall County: 1,442
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 32
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,155 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 125
- Deaf Smith County: 388
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 59
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 2,968
- Randall County: 989
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 23
There have also been 122 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 17
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.