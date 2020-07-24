Abilene man dies from injuries after 2-vehicle crash in Carson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Abilene man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Carson County that happened on Thursday morning.
Around 9:28 a.m. on July 23, 69-year-old Gray Hiler of Abilene was driving a Ford Escape north on SH 207 when DPS officials say he disregarded the stop sign at an intersection and pulled into the path of a semi-truck.
The driver of the semi-truck was not able to avoid crashing into the Escape.
Hiler was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
