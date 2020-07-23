Vandalized Amarillo churches another step closer to preserving historical windows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The vandalism was about much more than just shattered windows to Amarillo’s historical Black churches, they were a part of their history.
“These were the churches where people met during the civil rights era to organize, to plan and to put into action,” said Wheatley Bell, pastor at Carter Chapel CME Church.
After vandals damaged the stained glass windows at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist and Carter Chapel, the two churches have been brought closer together and even began fundraising through GoFundMe and by hosting a garage sale.
“It is the same window that they are able to rebuild. Now, they will have to take pieces and manufacture pieces to match, but they are able to rebuild,” said Pastor Bell.
However, preserving their history comes at a cost. The chapel is looking at a bill of $5,000 to repair their stained glass windows.
When Center City’s Executive Director, Beth Duke, found out about the incidents, she reached out to the Center City board to ask for a grant to help them repair.
“When Beth called the board and asked if we thought it would be appropriate to do a facade grant for the churches, we said ‘absolutely, yes,‘” said Linda Vaughn, Center City board member and former president. “It was really dear to my heart, because I was a member of both churches. I went to Carter Chapel from the time I was six years old until the time I got married in that church.”
Pastor Bell says the money will help them in preserving the history that is so important to them.
