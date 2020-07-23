Man wanted by Amarillo police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Man wanted by Amarillo police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Darius Allen, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 23, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 9:30 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Darius Quamine Allen is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Allen has been named as a suspect by the Amarillo Police Department in a shooting that left one man dead in west Amarillo on July 17.

He is described as 29-years-old, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.