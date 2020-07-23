Man wanted by Amarillo police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Darius Quamine Allen is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Allen has been named as a suspect by the Amarillo Police Department in a shooting that left one man dead in west Amarillo on July 17.
He is described as 29-years-old, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
