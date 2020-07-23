Hot and humid!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed very nicely over a large part of the area today with some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. This helped to keep afternoon highs down a bit and will make for nice conditions this evening and overnight. Mid to upper 60s will be common for Friday morning and we will be back into the low to mid 90s for Friday afternoon. We may even see a few more afternoon and evening storms but the weekend looks drier and warm.