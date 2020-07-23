Full semi-truck load of food delivered to organizations helping with food insecurity in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered a full semi-truck load of food to two organizations helping with food insecurity in Amarillo.
Half of the truckload of food went to the Catholic Charities Interfaith Hunger Project, and the other half went to the High Plains Food Bank.
The Interfaith Hunger Project is a program for low income seniors in the area, but the project has opened its doors to anyone who needed food during the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, the project served around 1,100 people each month. From March through June, the project has served more than 6,000 people each month.
The High Plains Food Bank also has had record distributions during the pandemic. In June, the food bank distributed 1.1 million pounds of food to more than 11,000 households.
