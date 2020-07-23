City of Pampa reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 11 recoveries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa reported one new case of COVID-19 and 11 more recoveries Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new case this morning.
This brings the county’s total to 143.
The new case is community spread and is quarantined in their home.
The state also reported 11 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries in Gray County to 131.
There are 143 total cases, 131 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves eight active cases in Gray County.
There are 7,432 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 162
- Deaf Smith County: 526
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 143
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 77
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 951
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,294
- Randall County: 1,394
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 31
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,076 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 122
- Deaf Smith County: 389
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 56
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 878
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 2,935
- Randall County: 958
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 23
There have also been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 18
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 16
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 465 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 328
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 95
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
