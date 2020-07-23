Center City of Amarillo presents grants to historic churches recently vandalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo presented grants to two historic churches that were recently vandalized.
In June, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Carter Chapel CME Church were vandalized by people throwing rocks and shattering stain glass windows.
The Center City board of directors voted to approve emergency Facade Grants of $1,000 to each of the churches.
Mount Zion is one of the oldest churches in Amarillo. The church celebrated its 109th anniversary in February.
“One of Center City’s missions is historical preservation. Our board voted to give each church an emergency facade grant to help them as they recover from the vandalism. We know the historic windows cannot be replaced, but this is one way we can help our neighbors with repairs,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.
Sine 1994, Center City has awarded more than $1 million in Facade Grants to downtown properties.
