Bubba’s 33 teams up with other businesses to help out-of-work service industry workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bubba’s 33 is teaming up with Nothing Bundt Cakes, La Bella’s Pizza, Water Still and Sam’s Club to help service workers who have lost their job during the pandemic.
On Friday, July 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Bubba’s 33 will distribute care packages that include free meal vouchers from local restaurants and personal hygiene supplies, donated by Sam’s.
The first 150 people who come by with a June 2020 paystub will receive free gifts.
Distribution of the care packages will take place at Bubba’s 33 located at 2813 West I-40.
