The battle of the home teams continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite being the visiting team at Hodgetown, the Amarillo Sod Squad won the first two games of their three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. The Sod Squad currently holds the best record in the Texas Collegiate League, 13 - 7.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs are in third place in the North Division.
Lyle Miller-Green made Hodgetown history in the first game of the series, hitting for the cycle, even hitting a grand slam for his home run as a part of the cycle.
He explained that the Sod Squad doesn’t feel like the visiting team while playing at Hodgetown. Pointing out that the only true difference was sitting in a different dugout.
The final game of this series will take place on July 23. Once this series comes to completion the teams will switch dugouts and the Sod Dogs will become the visiting team for the three-game weekend series.
