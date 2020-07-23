Amarillo Area CASA giving away custom playhouses during fundraiser for foster children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s CASA is hosting their casa’s for CASA fundraiser online this year.
You have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for three custom playhouses until tomorrow.
All proceeds from those ticket sales go directly to Amarillo Area Casa to help children in foster care.
The winner of the playhouses will be announced this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. via Facebook.
T-Miller Wrecker Services and Lowe’s have volunteered to deliver the playhouses to the winners for free.
