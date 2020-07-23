AAA: Amarillo ranks 3rd in Texas for most car thefts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ranks third in Texas for the city with the most car thefts, according to AAA.
Amarillo’s rate of car thefts is 365.7 per 100,000 people. In 2018, there were 973 car thefts reported in Amarillo.
These statistics place Amarillo third in the state behind Lubbock and Odessa. Houston and Dallas follow Amarillo to make the top five cities with the most car thefts in the state.
According to the FBI, a car is stolen every 42 seconds in the United States. In Texas, many of those incidents involve drivers who leave key fobs in the car or do not lock the car doors.
Some other tips to avoid car burglaries and thefts are to never leave valuables inside the car, use anti-theft or automatic tracking devices, never leave your keys in your car and never leave your car running at any time when you’re not in it.
