TxDOT taking comments during virtual public meeting regarding future transportation projects in Childress area

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be holding a virtual public meeting to take comments for their 2021 through 2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Childress TxDOT District.
The virtual public meeting will be held Friday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m.
The Rural TIP includes all projects that are federally funded, during the next four years, within the Childress District, which includes Briscoe, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley, Foard, Hall, Hardeman, King, Knox, Motley and Wheeler Counties.
A presentation and exhibits showing how the Rural TIP operates and projects included will be displayed at the virtual public meeting.
This meeting gives the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities.
You should submit your comments on or before Wednesday, August 6, 2020 to be part of the virtual public meeting record.
You can submit your comments by calling (940) 937-7250 or submit them by mail to TxDOT Childress District Attn: Rural TIP at 7599 US Hwy 287, Childress, TX 79201.
