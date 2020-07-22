Roosevelt County Income Support Division office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Income Support Division office is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Customers who do not have a cell phone or internet access may visit the Curry County Income Support office located at 3315 North Main Street Suite A in Clovis from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
According to a news release, staff have been wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing. All employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before their shifts.
The affected employee wore PPE, practiced social distancing and did not have any interaction with the public.
