Registration open for Amarillo College’s Chalk It Up contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Amarillo College Chalk It Up contest.
This sidewalk art contest will be held Saturday, July 25 at Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus.
The award-winning collaboration between AC and Panhandle PBS is now in its fourth year and has a history of attracting artists of all ages.
Due to the pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to join the festivities until after the artists are finished.
Artists are set to complete their work by Noon, and the prizes are set to be awarded at 1:00 p.m.
You can sign up to participate here.
