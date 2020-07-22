The few showers that developed across the area have died down with the loss of the daytime heating. Like the last few nights we are left with a southeast wind helping to cool us down into the 70s by 10PM. We will see mid to upper 60s for Thursday morning for another really nice start to the day but highs will climb back into the mid 90s for a hot and sticky afternoon. One or two brief storms is not out of the question but most of us will not see any relief. Sunny hot and humid will be the rule for the rest of the week and into the weekend.