Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of plasma donors now more than ever

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center says the need for convalescent plasma in the Oklahoma Panhandle and surrounding Texas communities has increased over 700 percent in recent weeks.
Now the blood center and survivors of the virus are asking for the 6,000 plus recovered patients in the Texas Panhandle to donate as well.
“He called me four days later and said the last one (test) had come back positive. All I had was fever and aches,” said Jimmy Campbell, COVID-19 survivor and plasma donor.
Jimmy Campbell has contracted and beaten COVID-19.
Now, he is spending his time giving back.
“Well, I mean, you need to do this. It’s the right thing to do. Not just Amarillo but all over the world,” said Campbell.
The convalescent plasma Campbell is donating has the ability to save four patients lives, who are battling COVID-19.
However, this type of donation has sadly become very hard to come by.
“We could absolutely need it again. Local hospitals and doctors could absolutely need to administer it to their patients again,” said Emily Bell, events manager at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says they are seeing a decline in eligible plasma donors, in part, due to the competition from commercial plasma centers who are paying donors direct cash where the donated plasma is given to research.
“When donors donate convalescent plasma to Coffee Memorial, it will not go directly to research. It will go directly to patients who are needing a transfusion of convalescent plasma to quickly fight COVID-19,” said Bell.
Coffee Memorial says in the beginning of the pandemic, surrounding communities gave plasma to Amarillo to help. Now surrounding communities are in need.
“We accessed it from our parent and sister centers and so it is our turn to give back,” said Bell.
Coffee Memorial will be giving away two $1,000 prizes a day to those who donate convalescent plasma.
If you had COVID-19 and have been symptom free for 14 days, you are eligible to donate and can sign up by calling 888-308-3924.
