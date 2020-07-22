City of Hereford reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries, another death

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 58 new cases, another COVID-19 related death and 49 additional recoveries on July 22.
There are 526 total cases, 389 recoveries and 18 deaths. That leaves 119 active cases.
There are 7,431 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 162
- Deaf Smith County: 526
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 142
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 77
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 951
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,294
- Randall County: 1,394
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 31
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,065 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 122
- Deaf Smith County: 389
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 120
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 56
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 878
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 2,935
- Randall County: 958
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 23
There have also been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 18
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 16
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 459 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 327
- Quay County: 26
- Roosevelt County: 92
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.