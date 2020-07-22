City of Hereford reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries, another death

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:20 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 58 new cases, another COVID-19 related death and 49 additional recoveries on July 22.

There are 526 total cases, 389 recoveries and 18 deaths. That leaves 119 active cases.

Posted by City of Hereford on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

There are 7,431 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 162
  • Deaf Smith County: 526
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 142
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 77
  • Hemphill County: 23
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 951
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,294
  • Randall County: 1,394
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 31

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,065 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 122
  • Deaf Smith County: 389
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 120
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 56
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 878
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 2,935
  • Randall County: 958
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 23

There have also been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 18
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 16
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 459 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 327
  • Quay County: 26
  • Roosevelt County: 92
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

