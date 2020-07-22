Childress man sentenced to 20 years for burglary of a home

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man has been sentenced to 20 years for the first degree felony offense of burglary of a home.
On Tuesday, July 21, 30-year-old Mitchell Dante Mathis, of Childress, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in the Institutional Division of the TDCJ for the first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony.
Mathis was arrested by Childress County deputies for the offense that took place on April 5, 2018.
Mathis was originally placed on community supervision when he pleaded guilty on December 2, 2019. Mathis was placed on six years of deferred adjudication.
The State filed its motion to adjudicate on February 12, alleging three violations of community supervision. Mathis pleaded not true to all of the allegations.
The State called three witnesses, Mark White, Meghan Gribble and Ashley Franco.
White and Gribble, the probation officers responsible for Mathis’ supervision while on probation, testified regarding his failure to abide by certain conditions of his probation.
With regard to whether Mathis should be allowed to remain on probation, Gribble testified that Mathis has had since 2018 to start and complete a program for his anger issues, but he has failed to do so. She said, “What he has done is continue to victimize innocent women and remain a risk to society. That is why he should not remain on probation.”
Franco testified regarding a new criminal offense committed by Mathis while he was on probation.
After hearing the evidence, a judge found that Mathis had violated the terms of his community supervision, fully and finally convicted him of the first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, and sentenced him to 20 years in the Institutional Division of the TDCJ.
In addition to the prison sentence, Mathis was ordered to pay a $6,000 fine to Childress County and $269 in court costs.
At this time, Mathis also faces a new third degree felony charge of assault family violence, enhanced, arising out of an incident alleged to have occurred after Mathis was first placed on probation. If he is convicted on the new charge, it is possible any sentence for the new case could run consecutively to Mathis’ current 20-year sentence
