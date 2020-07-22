3 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a daytime prostitution operation on July 17, 2020.
Officials say three people were arrested during the operation, which was in the 600 block of Avenue Q.
Dustin Duke, 39, has been charged with soliciting prostitution. Ashley Roe, 32, has been charged with prostitution. Jeffrey Brown, 32, has been charged with soliciting prostitution.
According to a police report, Brown had agreed to pay a fee to another person for sex at La Quinta Inn at 601 Ave. Q. He was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Members of the Special Operations Division continue to investigate these cases.
No other information has been released.
