Amarillo hospitals say we’re in 2nd COVID-19 surge, express concerns over capacity and staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health experts said the city is in a second surge of COVID-19 and expressed concerns over hospital capacity and staff during a news conference Wednesday morning.
Public Health Director Casie Stoughton addressed the recent increase of deaths on the COVID-19 report cards.
There has been an increase of 10 deaths over the last few days in the reports, and Stoughton says this is from a delay on a reporting system, a cluster of deaths in a nursing home and a couple of other unrelated deaths.
Amarillo continues to see smaller clusters of outbreaks due to community spread. Stoughton says these are related mostly to family gatherings, workplaces, sporting events and religious gatherings.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, says what we are experiencing now feels very different than what we experienced in March through May.
Dr. Weis says there are currently 21 staff members quarantined and one to four nurses are testing positive for the virus every week. He says the nurses who are testing positive are becoming infected through community spread or through other nurses.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA Health System, says BSA is also experiencing staffing concerns.
While Northwest has had to bring nurses in to help with coronavirus patients, BSA has not had to use outside sources at this time.
However, both hospitals have had to decline bringing patients in from South Texas due to capacity concerns.
Both hospitals are reducing visitation as well. At Northwest, there will be only one visitor permitted per room. Visiting hours will be restricted to 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
BSA will move to a no visitation policy with limited exceptions. There will be one visitor permitted for emergency room patients, one for day surgery and one for labor and delivery. There are exceptions for end of life care and children.
Below are some other points discussed in the news conference:
- The drive-thru testing site remains open. If you need to be tested, call (806) 378-6300.
- Since march 27, Amarillo Public Health has tested over 6,300 individuals.
- One case has been confirmed at an Amarillo daycare, and the city has reached out to the families at the facility.
- As of July 22, there are 29 positive patients at at NWTH, 13 in ICU, and eight on ventilators. 18 of 40 available ventilators are in use.
- As of July 22, there are 32 positive patients at BSA, 19 in ICU, and 10 on ventilators. BSA is currently using about 50 percent of available ventilators.
- BSA has done nearly 6,000 tests since beginning of pandemic with about an 18 percent positivity rate.
- At the Amarillo VA 24 veterans are in self quarantine, and 19 veterans have recovered.
- The city has not issued any citations at this time for people not wearing masks.
- City Manager Jared Miller says they are not aware of anyone receiving notification of positive test results who have not been tested for the virus.
