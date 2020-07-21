WTAMU offering full refund for students who withdraw before August 23 due to pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is offering a full refund of any tuition, fees, books and room and board if students withdraw from the University on or before August 23.
The University is offering this to remove as much risk as possible due to the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be accomplished through the Buff Guarantee, according to a news release.
“With our Buff Guarantee, there’s no risk in registering now,” said Jeff Baylor, executive director of admissions. “One hundred percent of funds will be returned if, for any reason, students decide not to attend WT.”
Classes resume on August 24.
Move-in day will be expanded to August 18, 19 and 20 to space out the number of students and families moving into residence halls.
