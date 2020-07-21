UIL releases fall 2020 schedule for football and volleyball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL has released the fall 2020 schedule for football and volleyball.
For 1A-4A football and volleyball, athletes can begin practice on August 3.
The first day for 1A-4A football games is August 27, with the district certification deadline on November 7 and state championships on December 16-19.
The first day for 1A-4A volleyball games is August 10, with the district certification deadline on October 27 and state championships on November 18-21.
For 5A-6A football and volleyball, athletes can begin practice on September 7.
The first day for 5A-6A football games is September 24, with the district certification deadline on December 5 and state championships in January 2021.
The first day for 5A-6A volleyball games is September 14, with the district certification deadline on November 17 and state championships on December 11-12.
For all conferences, marching band can begin practice on September 7. The region contest deadline for 2A, 4A and 6A is December 3.
The area contest deadline for 2A, 4A and 6A is December 10, and the region contest deadline for 1A, 3A and 5A is December 10.
The area contest deadline for 3A and 5A is December 12.
State championships will be held in December at a date to be decided.
