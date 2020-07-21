Tascosa coach discusses UIL announcement, going back to school

“Well, I mean, I’m sure it’s extremely difficult, particularly an unprecedented territory that we’re in right now,” Plunk said. “And the fact that, you know, you’re really looking at the state of Texas, it’s more like a European nation. I mean, we’re not. We’re huge from a geographic standpoint, or we have urban areas, we have suburban areas, we have rural areas, we have areas that have been affected tremendously by this outbreak and other areas that have been affected minimally. So I think that they had to probably put all that together while kind of walking a political tightrope between, you know, different factions. I think they’ve handled this admirably which I think the UIL handles things the best way they possibly can. So I’m pleased what they’ve done. I think they probably had to really, you know, intellectually stretch themselves to be able to do what they’re doing and I’m pleased they did with what they’re doing.”