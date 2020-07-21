Q&A: Amarillo’s Jason Pillion reflects on UIL’s plan of action

A: Yeah, I mean, I’ve already done that a couple things. And so you know, for example, if we’re going to go to a tournament, first weekend in December, you know, I’m reaching out to coaches in area to go, okay, we can’t play because Okay, so let me back up. So if you’re in the Metroplex, or you’re in Houston, and there’s, there’s 150 schools within a 30 mile radius, then you lost the tournament format, but you didn’t necessarily lose games, because they can still go and play. You could play a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, type deal, and still pick up three games in a week. So maybe you lose a couple games, but you’re still going to be able to replace those with games. We, on the other hand, cannot unless we’re pretty much playing the same people all the time. So you know, I’ve at least put out some phone calls to say, you know, to some coaching buddies in the Metroplex to say, Hey, we were supposed to come down, do you think you can find some guys that would be willing to play us if we were to come down that same weekend and play. So that’s the first thing I’m doing and I’m trying to reserve at least those weekends, however, I’m also at the mercy of, you know, your own districts rules where they may come in and say, can’t do that, because we’re not gonna let you stay overnight, or we’re not gonna let you leave a certain radius. So so I’m waiting clarification. But, you know, at the same time, I feel like I can’t wait too long, because you’re gonna be on the outside looking in, because everybody in the states scrambling the day to remake their schedule. So I’m at least going to try to get some people on the horn and say, Hey, put us down this weekend, we’re looking at doing these things. And then if, if I get told later that, that I’m having to stay here and play, then I’ll cancel those games. And we’ll, we’ll go back to the drawing board. Coach, one of my last questions for you.