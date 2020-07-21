Police: Missing Amarillo woman believed to be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says a missing woman is believed to be in danger due to her medical conditions.
Linda Barnett was last seen on Sunday, July 5 on South Kentucky Street between Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 6th Avenue.
According to police, she has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.
She was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.
If you have any information on where she might be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.