New grant aims to lower homelessness in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the most vulnerable communities hit during the pandemic is now receiving funding. The City of Amarillo is putting over $600,000 towards ending homelessness in our community.
The money came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through Texas and funneled down to the City of Amarillo. $141,060 out of the $676,479 also came from the CARES Act due to the hotel rooms provided to help the homeless population social distance.
So far, the City has been able to house 75 homeless people and provide food and medication, but they do expect to reach more as the economic situation worsens.
“The eviction act that was put into place, I know that once that is lifted, we are going to start seeing a lot more people lose their housing,” said HMIS Continuum Care Coordinator Amy Dixon.
Martha’s Home is a women’s shelter that relies on local organizations to stay afloat. However, when everything closed and local businesses could no longer donate, the organization was struggling to continue providing for homeless women. With this new grant, they were able to receive a little over $31,000.
“It is a chance for all of us to breathe and relax for a while and focus on living instead of a stressful time. Being in a holding pattern, being uncertain for our future, for their future, it was a stressful time for all of us,” said Martha’s Home Executive Director Connie Garcia.
Martha’s home serves about 50 women and children. Most of the women lost their jobs when the pandemic hit which delayed their process in getting out of homelessness and reintegrating into society. The executive director is hopeful this grant will help them continue to provide services for women.
The City is continuing to help pay deposits, applications and up to 24 months rent for people to get into housing as well as developing more programs to help ensure homelessness is rare in Amarillo.
