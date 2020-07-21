5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries confirmed in Oldham County

July 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 3:58 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County Emergency Management has confirmed five new positive COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries for the county today.

As of July 21, 12 Oldham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of six recoveries.

There are currently six active cases in Oldham County.

There are 7,250 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 142
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 162
  • Deaf Smith County: 453
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 139
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 43
  • Hartley County: 77
  • Hemphill County: 23
  • Hutchinson County: 91
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 940
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 257
  • Potter County: 3,263
  • Randall County: 1,355
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 64
  • Wheeler County: 30

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,978 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 122
  • Deaf Smith County: 340
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 115
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 56
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 877
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 190
  • Potter County: 2,919
  • Randall County: 947
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 21

There have also been 117 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 41
  • Randall County: 15
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 432 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 316
  • Quay County: 24
  • Roosevelt County: 92
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

