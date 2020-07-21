Heat and Humidity?

Rain chances once again passed over the northern portions of the area overnight last night into this morning with Amarillo feeling a few sprinkles at best. That being said the gulf moisture being funneled into our area is looking to stick around, keeping our dewpoints in the 60s, which is helping with rain chances across the region today and tomorrow, however it looks like rain chances will die down after Wednesday, but we’ll keep the humidity. We’ll expect to see daytime highs in the mid to lower 90s with winds out of the south for the rest of the week. We;ll watch out for early morning fog as the sun comes up this morning in the cooler parts of the area.