Clovis police need help identifying car after Monday’s fatal crash

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department needs help identifying a red compact car that was directly in front of the cars involved in Monday’s fatal crash.
On Monday, July 20 at around 1:40 p.m., Clovis Police and Fire Departments were called to a two vehicle crash on East Mabry Drive that resulted in two fatalities.
The Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated and is investigating this motor vehicle crash.
The Clovis Police Department is now asking for assistance with identifying the red car.
According to police, the vehicle appears to be a late 2000′s Hyundai Elantra Touring. They do not know any other details about the vehicle or the driver at this time.
If you have any information on this vehicle or its whereabouts, you should contact the Clovis Police Department.
