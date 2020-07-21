Clovis man arrested after shots fired at detective during high speed chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a man on charges related to a high speed chase that happened earlier this month.
On July 7, a detective was in the area of 10th and Ash when a car drove past him at a high rate of speed. The detective tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 8th and Sycamore.
As the detective was walking toward the car, the driver put the car in reverse and nearly hit the detective’s car.
Police say the suspect then drove away at a high rate of speed, and a chase ensued to the area of the McDonalds near Mabry and Schepps.
The detective says the driver stuck his arm out the window and fired several shots in the detective’s direction with a handgun.
The detective says he saw sparks or flashes coming from the front driver side of the vehicle until the pursuit was canceled near 21st and Echols.
On July 9, an anonymous tip identified the driver as 19-year-old Blake Turl of Clovis.
Police obtained search warrants, and a .22 caliber revolver was found in Turl’s room.
The car was also located and had been spray painted a different color.
Police obtained a warrant for Turl and served it at the Curry County Detention Center where he was incarcerated and waiting court on other charges.
He faces charges of assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle.
